Sean MonterrosaApril 24, 1998 - June 2, 2020Sean Monterrosa, a resident of San Francisco, California, passed away on June 2nd, 2020 in Vallejo California at the age of 22. He is survived by his beloved sisters, Ashley and Michelle Monterrosa, his parents, Laura and Neftali Monterrosa, his aunt, Blanca Monterrosa, and his grandmother, Dolores Lopez.Sean was murdered by an officer of the Vallejo Police Department while on his knees with his hands raised. We mourn Sean and others lost to unjust police violence.Sean was a beloved son, grandson, brother, and friend. Sean was a kindhearted, humble, soft-spoken young man and a true San Franciscan. He grew up in Bernal Heights and attended Junipero Serra Elementary School, Aptos Middle School, and the Academy of Arts and Sciences, Leadership and Independence High School. Sean developed an interest in carpentry and graduated as the valedictorian of his training program.Sean was also an active participant in San Francisco community organizations. He was a teen staff member at the Boys and Girls Club in the Excelsior District and was a counselor in the Horizons Unlimited program, which serves Latino youth. He was deeply interested in the history of Latino culture and art in San Francisco.An avid reader, Sean poured over books like The Autobiography of Malcolm X and The Art of War. He was known for encouraging his friends and family to read. Sean was also a talented athlete, well respected at his boxing gym. He had a passion for classic cars. He spent his free time restoring a 1970 Chevrolet El Camino, his personal favorite.Sean was passionate about social justice. He supported progressive electoral causes and the Black Lives Matter movement. He took classes at SF City College, such as a class on Latin American feminism, out of personal interest. The last text Sean ever sent was to ask his sisters to sign a petition in support of justice for George Floyd.In the words of Sean's sister Ashley: "This is about something bigger, it's not just about my brother, it's about black lives matter, and brown lives matter."The family thanks everyone who has offered support during this difficult time. The outpouring from the community, both in San Francisco and from around the world, has sustained them.Private family services will be held with private interment services at Italian Cemetery in Colma.