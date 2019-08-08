|
|
Sean Roche
June 17, 1936 - August 03, 2019John Vincent Roche, age 83, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2019. Sean was a native of Straide County Mayo, Ireland. He moved from Ireland to New York in 1955. As a New York Giants baseball fan, Sean liked to say he followed the Giants from New York to San Francisco in 1958 and has been here ever since. He was a Veteran of the US Army, an avid sports fan and loved the game of golf, whether watching one of the major tournaments, or playing his weekly round at Harding/Fleming Golf Course. Although he never married and had no immediate family in the United States, he had an extended family of Irish friends who will miss him and his quick wit dearly.
Friends are invited to attend the Memorial Mass on Monday August 12, 2019, 2pm which will be celebrated at St Ignatius Church, 650 Parker Avenue at Stanyan St., S.F.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 9 to Aug. 12, 2019