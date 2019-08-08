Home

POWERED BY

Services
McAvoy O'Hara
4545 Geary Blvd.
San Francisco, CA 94118
(415) 668-0077
Memorial Mass
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
St Ignatius Church
650 Parker Avenue at Stanyan St.,
S.F., CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sean Roche
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sean Roche


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sean Roche Obituary
Sean Roche

June 17, 1936 - August 03, 2019

John Vincent Roche, age 83, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2019. Sean was a native of Straide County Mayo, Ireland. He moved from Ireland to New York in 1955. As a New York Giants baseball fan, Sean liked to say he followed the Giants from New York to San Francisco in 1958 and has been here ever since. He was a Veteran of the US Army, an avid sports fan and loved the game of golf, whether watching one of the major tournaments, or playing his weekly round at Harding/Fleming Golf Course. Although he never married and had no immediate family in the United States, he had an extended family of Irish friends who will miss him and his quick wit dearly.
Friends are invited to attend the Memorial Mass on Monday August 12, 2019, 2pm which will be celebrated at St Ignatius Church, 650 Parker Avenue at Stanyan St., S.F.


logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 9 to Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McAvoy O'Hara
Download Now