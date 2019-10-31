|
Sean William Malley
March 21, 1985 - October 25, 2019Sean William Malley was born in San Francisco on March 21, 1985 to John E. Malley (deceased) and Maureen Malley. Survived by loving his mother Maureen, and his beloved son James Ryan Malley. Also survived by siblings Marjorie, Mike, Sally, Madeline, Mary, Edward and Kathy. Predeceased by brother Patrick. Sean's greatest joy in life was being a father. He was proud of his son Jimmy and took delight in his every accomplishment.
Sean was known for his heart of gold, kindness, wisdom, wicked sense of humor and generosity to all. Sean will be deeply missed by his many aunts, uncles, cousins, as well as by his faithful canine companions Scooby and Ollie.
Friends may visit November 2, after 12:30pm at Mater Dolorosa, 307 Willow Ave, So. San Francisco, with a Funeral Mass celebrated at 1:30pm,
307 Willow Ave, So. San Francisco. Committal to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Colma. Reception to follow. In lieu of flower family request a donation to be made in Sean's name to Peninsula Humane Society or .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 1, 2019