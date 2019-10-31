San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:30 PM
Mater Dolorosa
307 Willow Ave
So. San Francisco, CA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:30 PM
Mater Dolorosa
307 Willow Ave
So. San Francisco, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sean Malley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sean William Malley


1985 - 2019
Add a Memory
Sean William Malley Obituary
Sean William Malley

March 21, 1985 - October 25, 2019

Sean William Malley was born in San Francisco on March 21, 1985 to John E. Malley (deceased) and Maureen Malley. Survived by loving his mother Maureen, and his beloved son James Ryan Malley. Also survived by siblings Marjorie, Mike, Sally, Madeline, Mary, Edward and Kathy. Predeceased by brother Patrick. Sean's greatest joy in life was being a father. He was proud of his son Jimmy and took delight in his every accomplishment.

Sean was known for his heart of gold, kindness, wisdom, wicked sense of humor and generosity to all. Sean will be deeply missed by his many aunts, uncles, cousins, as well as by his faithful canine companions Scooby and Ollie.

Friends may visit November 2, after 12:30pm at Mater Dolorosa, 307 Willow Ave, So. San Francisco, with a Funeral Mass celebrated at 1:30pm,
307 Willow Ave, So. San Francisco. Committal to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Colma. Reception to follow. In lieu of flower family request a donation to be made in Sean's name to Peninsula Humane Society or .


logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now