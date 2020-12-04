Selma Moon Pierce
Selma Moon Pierce DDS, age 66, died tragically in a pedestrian motor vehicle accident in West Salem Oregon while walking near her home on Tuesday, December 1st, 2020. Selma was born in San Francisco, California on July 19th, 1954 to Lawrence and Priscilla Moon. Selma grew up in the City of San Francisco with her parents, her older sister Lisa, and her younger brother Leonard. Selma attended San Francisco public schools, and was an avid reader and a brilliant student. Upon High School Graduation Selma was made a UC Reagents Scholar, and she attended UC Berkley where she was nominated to Phi Beta Kappa, and was awarded a BA in Biochemistry with distinction in 1972. She was accepted to the UCLA Dental School, and received her DDS degree in 1976. She worked in Los Angeles as a general dentist until her move to Salem, Oregon in 1994, and her major awards include the Dentist of the Year award while employed by FHP.
Selma met William "Bud" Pierce at UCLA while both were students, and they married on June 6th, 1981 in Los Angeles, California. Selma and Bud would remain in California until 1994, allowing Bud to finish his MD and PhD degrees, and to complete his medical training. During this time Selma and Bud's two children, daughter Kristina, and son Michael were born.
The family moved to Salem, Oregon in 1994, and moved into their home in West Salem, where Selma would reside until her death. Upon her move to Salem, Selma put all of her efforts into raising her children and serving as a volunteer dentist for poor children in the greater Salem area. Once her children were raised, Selma became directly involved in many charitable organizations, some of which include the Oregon Community Foundation, the OHSU Foundation, the Chemeketa Foundation, the Assistance League, and the Salem Leadership Foundation. Selma was recognized for her efforts when she and her husband Bud were named Salem's First Citizens in 2009.
Selma would become involved in politics, helping her husband Bud run unsuccessfully for Governor of Oregon in 2016, working in the late Senator Jackie Winter's office, and running for and narrowly losing twice (2018,2020) in seeking to represent Oregon's residents in the Oregon House of Representatives.
Selma is survived by her husband Dr. Bud Pierce, daughter Kristina Pierce, son Michael Pierce, sister Lisa Moon, brother Leonard Moon, nieces Allison Chan, Tiffany Chan, Emily Moon, nephew Timothy Moon, mother in law Erika Pierce, and many other more distant relatives concentrated in the San Francisco Bay area and throughout the world.
Selma will be remembered as a quiet and private Christian woman, who loved and committed herself to her family, and who brought great joy and happiness to many people in her life through her service to others. She was the glue, the heart and soul, of her small family. Her passing is the greatest tragedy in the lives of her husband Bud and children Kristina and Michael, but we are comforted in the knowledge that she is with GOD, and our separation from her loving arms is but temporary.
If you desire to make a memorial contribution in Selma's memory, please consider the Salem Public Library Foundation at Splfoundation.org
, and The Selma Pierce Fund, now being created at the United Way of the Mid-Willamette Valley at unitedwaymwv.org
.
Public viewing of Selma will be Saturday, Dec 5th, 2020 from 10 am to 4 pm, at Virgil T Golden Funeral Service, 605 Commercial St SE, Salem Oregon 97301. Private Cremation by Virgil T Golden Funeral Service on December 6th, 2020. By invitation (due to COVID restrictions) Memorial Service which will be live streamed Saturday, Dec 12th, 2020 at 1:00 pm at First Christian Church of Salem, 685 Marion Street NE, Salem, OR 97301. Final dispersion of Selma's ashes in the San Francisco Bay at a date to be determined.