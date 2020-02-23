|
|
Serafino James PrestaSerafino James Presta,77, passed away in San Francisco, CA on February 7, 2020 after a long illness. He was cared for by his loving family who was by his side until the end. Jimmy, as he was known, was born in Kenosha, Wisconsin but moved to California with his family as a boy. Growing up in San Bruno, he graduated from Serra High School. He received a BA in History from St. Mary's College and attended graduate school at Santa Clara University and San Francisco State.
Jimmy leaves behind a legacy of generosity and acceptance. A teacher for many years in the Oak Grove School District, Jimmy moved to Trinity County to teach at the Reading Creek Canyon School. From there, he started his own school in Santa Rosa called, the Seraphino School. Jimmy then became a real estate appraiser and in 1984 opened his own business, Presta and Associates. Jimmy worked as an appraiser until his retirement.
A lifelong musician, it was Jimmy's love of music that brought him to Sausalito where he lived on a houseboat on his beloved dock with Susie Dupuis, dear friends, and great music nearby. He was a longtime member of the Sausalito Cruising Club and could be found playing the boogie woogie on the piano with the bands both there and at the No Name Bar.
Jimmy will be fondly remembered for 26 years of "Uncle Jimmy's Annual 50th Birthday Party;" the party where friends and family got together to visit, sing, dance, and listen to great music. We are grateful for all those who brought music into Jimmy's life, from Johnny Otis and his family to amazing blues artists from across the US too numerous to individually mention.
Throughout his illness, Jimmy maintained his sense of humor and we are eternally grateful for the many doctors, nurses, and caregivers who helped Jimmy and his family along the way.
Along with Jimmy's legacy of generosity and acceptance, he leaves behind three children, Toni Presta, Lisa Presta (Matt Middlebrook), and James Presta (Silicia Hazlewood), as well as five grandchildren, Dominic Presta, Julia and Brady Middlebrook, and Serafina and Elijah Presta. He is also survived by his four sisters, Julie Presta, Jane Presta, Angela Gholikely (Paul Gholikely) and Lori Wilson, his many nieces and nephews, extended family members, and countless friends.
Friends and family will gather for a celebration of Jimmy's life on Sunday, March 1st from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm at Mission Blue Center in Brisbane, CA
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2020