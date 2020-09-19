Serge Nicolai Burenin
Serge Burenin passed away in the hospital on September 17, 2020, with his beloved wife, Ginger by his side.
Serge was born in Shanghai, China on April 12, 1939 to Nicolai and Eugenia Burenin. The family lived in Shanghai, Peking (where his younger brother, Paul was born) and Tsingtao, China and eventually in a camp for Russian refugees in the Philippine Islands.
The family later emigrated to the United States and settled in San Francisco, where the third Burenin brother, Walter, was born. Serge attended Aptos Junior High and George Washington High School, where he was an All-City Soccer player. Serge accepted a soccer scholarship to the University of San Francisco, where he was selected to the All-American Soccer Team in 1961 and in 2008 was inducted in the USF Athletic Hall of Fame. Shortly thereafter, Serge began his long career in financial services with Merrill Lynch. That career was soon interrupted when Serge was drafted into the US Army. As a naturalized citizen, Serge was proud to serve his country. After basic training, recognizing his soccer talent, the Army sent Serge to Stuttgart, Germany to join the US Army soccer team. Upon being honorably discharged, Serge returned to San Francisco to resume his Merrill Lynch career. A number of promotions led Serge to move to Pittsburgh PA (where he met and married the love of his life, Ginger), Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston and New York City. Upon retirement Serge and Ginger settled in their favorite city, San Francisco. To celebrate his retirement and his love of fast cars, Serge loaded his red Ferrari on a trailer and hauled it to famous racetracks across the United States. As loyal Giants' fans, Serge and Ginger attended numerous baseball games, other sporting events, the symphony, the opera and the ballet. As a lifelong soccer fan, Serge attended World Cups in France, Germany and the United States.
Serge is survived by his wife of 50 years, Ginger, his brother, Walter, and many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by them all.
A private family service will be held at the Holy Virgin Russian Orthodox Cathedral on Geary Blvd in San Francisco, followed by internment at the Serbian Cemetery in Colma.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to your favorite charity
in his memory.