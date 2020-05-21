Dr. Serge P. LichtsteinerMay 27, 1961 – October 9, 2019On October 9 th , 2019, beloved son, brother, husband and friend Serge Lichtsteiner passed away

after a long battle with cancer.

Serge grew up in Geneva, Switzerland and started his scientific career with the obtention of a

PhD in Molecular Biology from the University of Geneva. Serge was recognized as one of the

best PhD candidates by his mentor Prof. Ueli Schibler for his work on the biochemistry of gene

expression that culminated in three publications, including two first-author Cell papers. After

Geneva, Serge moved to UC Berkeley to join the laboratory of Dr. Robert Tjian, one of the

leading laboratories studying the biochemistry of gene regulation. There, Serge developed the

first successful in vitro system to study gene expression in the worm C. elegans. Robert Tjian

remembers Serge as "not only a bold original thinker and creative iconoclast, but also a

consummately friendly and collegial lab member with a balanced view of science and culture."

Serge would then thrive in the world of biotech where he spent the next 25 years in multiple

companies. At Geron Corporation, a team of scientists under Serge's leadership was able to

extend the lifespan of human cells. This scientific breakthrough resulted in a publication that

became one of the most cited papers of that era. Serge then moved briefly to San Diego to

head Pfizer's Molecular Biology group but returned to the Bay Area to Cytokinetics in 2002 to

lead its Molecular and Cellular Biology group, focusing on the biology of the cytoskeleton and

its applications to muscular diseases and cancer. In 2009, Serge became Vice President of

Research at Kythera, an aesthetic dermatology company where he bridged pioneering

academic research and business development to advance a novel treatment for hair loss.

Kythera was later acquired by Allergan, in part due the R&D pipeline set up by Serge. While still

at Kythera, Serge's scientific foresight paved the way for the creation of a new company, Unity

Biotechnology, focused on age-related diseases. Based on the discovery by scientists at the

Mayo Clinic that the removal of senescent cells from mice could blunt multiple aspects of aging,

the company now has an arthritis drug in the clinic and Serge was instrumental in shaping

Unity's early scientific strategy.

Serge had a lifelong interest and eclectic taste in music, performed as a working DJ in

Switzerland or as the "music czar" of the lab where colleagues remember near-deafening

upbeat metal playlists blaring from speakers. However, PhD mentor Schibler also describes him

as possessing "a most amiable, empathetic and generous personality hidden under a somewhat

rough shell" that was apparent once he was by himself in the lab and often switched to classical

music. In Tjian's lab, Serge was known as "The "Punisher" due to his uncanny resemblance to

the Marvel strong, yet somehow vulnerable character - the way many colleagues remember

Serge.



Serge was known for his witty sense of humor and a penchant for fluorescent outfits that,

literally, brightened the days. As a student, he worked at a perfume firm and played practical

jokes that would either delight or offend people's sense of smell. Serge also liked the occasional

"shock factor" and his family remembers leftovers from a dissection study that ended up being

forgotten for months and generated life again in the form of a large number of maggots.

However, his thoughtful and generous side was omnipresent in the form of carefully selected

small objects and gifts selected based on some delightful idiosyncrasy he loved or admired in

the recipient. Those who knew Serge and loved him found themselves at the receiving end of

many such gestures of forethought and kindness.

Always a critical thinker, Serge was a constant source of guidance and new ideas. His scientific

curiosity, his friendship, and his gentleness will be missed.



