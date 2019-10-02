Home

Chapel of the Highlands
194 Millwood Drive
Millbrae, CA 94030
(650) 588-5116
Sergio Doretti

April 6, 1929 ~ September 29, 2019

Late of Millbrae and San Mateo County resident since 1983, entered into rest at his home on September 29, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Yolanda Doretti. Loving father of David Doretti (his wife Val). Also survived by his cherished grandchildren Jacqueline and Nicholas, along with his great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A native of Ponte Buggianese, Pistoia, Italy, age 90 years.
A former cook for over 40 years at Lucca Ravioli in San Francisco and member of the Cooks Union WFCW Local 648.
Family and friends may visit on Sunday, October 6, 2019 after 1:00 PM at CHAPEL OF THE HIGHLANDS, El Camino Real at 194 Millwood Drive in Millbrae, with a Funeral Liturgy at 2:00 PM and concluding after. Inurnment at the Italian Cemetery at a later date.
His family appreciates donations to the .

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 4, 2019
