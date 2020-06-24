Shannon Michael "Mike" Drew

July 15, 1926 - May 24, 2020

Shannon Michael "Mike" Drew passed away on May 24, 2020 at his home in Los Altos. Mike was born 7/15/1926 outside of Truckee, California. He grew up in Palo Alto and attended Sequoia High School in Redwood City. After serving in the Army Air Corps in the Philippines at the end of WWII he attended UC Berkeley graduating in 1950 with a degree in Economics. He married Marilyn (Mary) Jean Shehan June 24, 1950. He began his career with Merrill Lynch in San Francisco, eventually retiring from Kidder Peabody in 1988, his career highlighted by receiving the "Investment Banker of the Year" award from the San Francisco Bankers Club. In addition he served on the Board of the El Camino Hospital Foundation, the NASD Board of Governors, and was a past president of Los Altos Golf & Country Club. He served on the committee for the Bancroft Library at UC Berkeley where he spearheaded fundraising activities for the benefit of the Library. His wife Mary predeceased him in 2015. He is survived by his three children, Dana Drew Nord, Kathleen Drew, and Douglas Drew, six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Memorial services with be held at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, Mountain View, CA at a future date. Contributions honoring Mike Drew can be made to St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, Mountain View, CA or the El Camino Hospital Foundation, Mountain View, CA.



