Sharon Firpo

Sharon McHugh Firpo

Age 78, of San Bruno, died peacefully on Friday, July 10 at Coventry Place (Memory Care).
She was born to the late Thomas and Jule Harrington McHugh on March 19th, 1942 in Butte, MT. She attended St. Patrick's School ('56), Girls Central High School ('60) and San Francisco College for Women ('64). While in college, she met the love of her life, Frank Firpo. They married on December 26, 1964 and settled in San Bruno a few years later. Sharon dedicated her time, energy and heart to the St. Robert's community for over 40 years as a parent, volunteer, and later as a teacher, and vice principal.
Sharon is survived by her brother Dan McHugh, son Tony and his wife Chrissy and children Jason, Ryan and Connor, daughter Julie and her husband Karl Bohn and children Brendan and Kevin, son TJ and his husband Ben Bowler, and daughter Janet and her husband Dave Baird and children JT and Tommy.
Due to COVID-19, we will be celebrating her life at a future date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to either The Association of Frontotemporal Dementia at www.theaftd.org or St. Robert's School. Please make checks payable to St. Robert Catholic School 345 Oak Avenue, San Bruno, CA 94066



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
