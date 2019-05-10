San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
Sharon Ann Savage

Sharon Ann Savage, 76, passed away on May 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Sharon was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She spent her life taking care of those around her; always putting their well-being before her own. Sharon was predeceased by her son Bobby Eserini and is survived by her husband William, daughter Carla, 6 grandchildren, 5 siblings as well as many nieces and nephews.

Join the family Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 5:00-8:00pm for a vigil and rosary at 7:00pm at DUGGAN'S SERRA MORTUARY, 500 Westlake Ave Daly City, Ca. A funeral mass will be celebrated Friday May 17, 2019 at 9:30am at St. Veronica Catholic Parish, 434 Alida Way South San Francisco, Ca. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 12, 2019
