Sharon Ann SavageSharon Ann Savage, 76, passed away on May 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Sharon was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She spent her life taking care of those around her; always putting their well-being before her own. Sharon was predeceased by her son Bobby Eserini and is survived by her husband William, daughter Carla, 6 grandchildren, 5 siblings as well as many nieces and nephews.
Join the family Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 5:00-8:00pm for a vigil and rosary at 7:00pm at DUGGAN'S SERRA MORTUARY, 500 Westlake Ave Daly City, Ca. A funeral mass will be celebrated Friday May 17, 2019 at 9:30am at St. Veronica Catholic Parish, 434 Alida Way South San Francisco, Ca. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 12, 2019