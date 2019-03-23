Shea Michele Stella August 24, 1984 – March 9, 2019 On March 9, 2019, Shea Michele Stella passed away from GBM brain cancer. For 10 months Shea responded to every complication of this cruel disease with courage, humor and kindness.

Shea is the daughter of Mark Robert Stella (deceased) and Michele L. McGill and Mario F. Flores (stepdad) and sister of Jaime Stella and Brian Luenow (brother-in-law) and aunt of Xavier. Shea was preceded in death by her pug "Weezer," her grandparents Mac & Marilyn McGill, Kay Lynch & Gene Mooney, and Max Ramos, who have all wrapped her in their loving arms.

Shea was raised in San Francisco where she attended The Discovery Center School (1998). Shea was the salutatorian of her high school class at Mercy Burlingame (2002). Shea was beloved by the patrons of the Irish Cultural Center. At age 15, Shea solo swam the Golden Gate supported by the South End Rowing Club. Shea earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry with a minor in Philosophy from UCLA (2007, Irish Club, Alpha Chi Sigma). Shea had many talents and was a licensed massage therapist, real estate agent and notary. More recently she paid the bills as a property manager and bookkeeper, while she pursued her passions as an artist and dancer, philosopher and author, leaving her energetic impressions in the eternal rain of the stardust falling from the heavens. (Sheastella.com)

Shea was courageous and took life as it came. The perfect mix of female duality, young Shea lived as a Bohemian goddess in Los Angeles, followed by a career in cut-throat real estate in Manhattan, then returning to San Francisco with her husband Martin Gonzales to begin anew. Shea's proudest achievement was her paintings created through her unique form of dance art. Shea was inspired by nature where she loved to hike, swim, or just enjoy the sunshine. Shea packed a vibrant, energetic, full life into her 34 years. Shea loved to share her laughter and exuberant spirit, forming solid friendships wherever she went. Shea is admired, loved and treasured as a precious gift of the universe.

Shea's life will be celebrated and remembered on April 14, 2019 at 10:00 am at the United Irish Cultural Center, 2700 Forty-Fifth Avenue, San Francisco. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lighthouse For The Blind (lighthouse-sf.org/donate) or to Mercy Burlingame (mercyhsb.com/giving/mercy-fund) or by paying it forward with random acts of kindness.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary