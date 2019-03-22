Sheila Ann Carmassi July 22, 1935 - March 16, 2019 Sheila Carmassi passed away peacefully early Saturday morning at the age of 83. She and her older brother, Richard Maloney, were born in Oakland, CA to Emile "Ed" and Eleanor "Mickie" Maloney. Sheila graduated from Our Lady of Lourdes Grammar School, Holy Names High School and Dominican College in San Rafael. While attending a Dominican-Santa Clara mixer, she met the love of her life, Herman Lawrence Carmassi.



The two were married in 1958 at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Oakland and devoted over 60 wonderful years to each other. Sheila was a 4th grade teacher at several schools in Orinda from 1957-1960 before starting her family. She was a charter member of Hill Branch Children's Hospital Oakland before serving as President from 1975-76 and then on the committee for several years afterward. Sheila was an avid tennis player and enjoyed playing on various courts: Claremont Country Club, in Silverado, Tahoe and anywhere the family vacationed. She was a Dame in Obedience in the Order of Malta attending over 12 pilgrimages to Lourdes, France and volunteering at Providence Hospital and Mercy Retirement Center in Oakland.



Sheila lived passionately for her family and her faith and found joy in playing tennis and watching the sunset from her patio with her love, Herm and their beautiful, ever growing family.



She is survived by her husband, Herm and three children: Michele (Michael) Taylor, Stephen (Maria) Carmassi, Lisa (John) Fournier; eleven grandchildren: Bently (Tony) Guglielmi, Julianne (Philip) Webb, Ryan (Allison) Taylor, Jacqueline Taylor, and Colette (Richie) Seaberry, Dominic, Stephanie, Joseph Carmassi and Elizabeth, Michelle and Johnny Fournier; nine great-grandchildren: Giuliana, Jackson, Gemma, Olivia Guglielmi, Herman, Millie, Tommy and Georgia Webb, and Henry Seaberry; sister-in-law: Linda (Jim) Phillips; nieces: Ann (Dennis) Ngo, and Eleanor (Jon) Ruhe; cousins: Sister Eleanore Maloney SNJM, Thomas (Carolyn), Michael (Christine), Patricia and Helen Maloney.



Special thanks to the staff and caregivers at Lakeside Park; Randy Ravanera, RN of Continuum Care Hospice, and Margerita Cardenas for their compassion while caring for Sheila.



The Rosary Vigil will be held Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Grant Miller – John Cox Mortuary 2850 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland at 7pm. A Celebration of Life Memorial Mass will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at St. Theresa Catholic Church 30 Mandalay Road, Oakland at 11:30 am. There will be a private committal service at The Cathedral of Christ the Light.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Herman & Sheila Carmassi Family Baseball Scholarship Fund, 500 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA 95053 or The Order of Malta Clinic of Oakland, 2121 Harrison Street, Oakland, CA 94162.

