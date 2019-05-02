Sheila Corry (nee McElligott) DECEMBER 27TH, 1936 - APRIL 30TH, 2019 Passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. Sheila was the last of eleven children. She will be greatly missed for her keen wit, forgiving personalities, positive spirit and great work ethic. She is survived by her sons Bernard (Lisa) and Eamon (Megan), her five grandchildren Jennifer, Michael, Colleen, Ali and Marissa Corry. Sheila was adored by many nephews, nieces, grand nieces and grand nephews both here and in Ireland who she cherished.



Sheila was preceded in death by her husband Ned Corry in 1982. She was also preceded in death by many brothers, sisters and in-laws.

Sheila was born in Lixnaw, Co. Kerry, Ireland. She immigrated to the United States in 1959, where she married Ned Corry on April 15th 1961 at St. Philip's Church, where she remained a loyal parishioner the rest of her life. Sheila's main passions in life were her family and work.

Friends may call Sunday after 6:00 pm at St. Philip's Church where the Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm and are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Monday at 11:00 am. Committal, Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 4 to May 5, 2019