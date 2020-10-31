Sheila Marie FerrucciSheila passed away unexpectedly on October 20, 2020, from natural causes at the age of 61.Sheila was a native San Franciscan born to Jack Whooley and Joan McCormick, both pre-deceased. She graduated from Lowell H.S. Throughout her life, her quest for knowledge led to her attending ongoing day and evening classes at night schools and SF City College.She worked various jobs from part time with Knights Catering, full time with Bon Appetit, to Clerical and Administrative positions for Recovery Providers and the SF City and County. She married Phil Ferrucci (pre-deceased), the love of her life.Like many people, Sheila experienced traumatic incidents in life. At a young age, her father was killed in a car accident. Years later, her only brother Shawn died at 18 due to complications from a head injury. Her 3 year old grandson Zaika Whooley was taken by a rare disease after a multi-year struggle. Despite these horrific events, Sheila's spiritual beliefs helped her keep an upbeat attitude, helping others when she could, and making many lifelong friendships. She loved knitting, and made many hats, scarves, mittens and more for friends and loved ones.She is survived by her two sons, Keith (Stammler) Whooley (Sasha), and Patrick O'Day (Angela). Sheila is also survived by her two grandchildren, Shawn and Hayley. She loved both deeply, planning outings, birthdays parties, and just spending time with her grandchildren. She is also survived by her aunts Janet Johnson and Maureen Bowman, and her Uncle Dan and his wife Cathy Whooley. She leaves many McGovern, Johnson, Whooley, and Devlin cousins, as well as many close friends. She was loved by many and her smile and laughter will be missed.Due to Covid-19 precautions, a Celebration of Life will be held sometime Spring 2021. Please save pictures and stories of her to share with others at that time. Let your loved ones know how you feel about them daily. We never know when they might be taken from us. May God Bless you all and keep you safe.