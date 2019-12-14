|
Sister Sheila Keane, OP
March 27, 1927 - December 12, 2019Sister Sheila Keane, OP, died at Saint Martin Residence, Fremont, California, on December 12. She was 92 years old and in the 72nd year of her religious profession. Born on March 27, 1927, in Oakland, she was the daughter of Thomas Keane and Nora Leen.
She met the Dominican Sisters of Mission San Jose at St. Elizabeth Elementary School, Oakland, and entered the Congregation in 1945. On July 30, 1947, she made first profession of vows as a Dominican Sister.
For 11 years Sister was teacher or principal at Catholic schools in southern and northern California including St. Boniface School and St. Catherine's Military School, Anaheim; St. Vincent's School, San Rafael; Our Lady of the Palms School, Mission San Jose; St. Boniface School, San Francisco; and The Albertinum, Ukiah. After earning an MSW degree, she ministered as a social worker at Serra Center, Mission, San Jose, and St. Vincent's School, San Rafael. For 35 years she was a social worker for the St. Anthony Foundation in St. Boniface Parish, San Francisco.
On Tuesday, December 17, at the Dominican Sisters Motherhouse, Fremont, the Rosary will be recited at 2:00 p.m. followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 5:00 p.m. Interment will take place at 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, at the Congregation's cemetery, God's Acre, located at the Motherhouse.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019