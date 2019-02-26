Resources More Obituaries for Sheila Keppel Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sheila Keppel

Obituary Condolences Flowers Sheila Keppel September 4, 1935 - February 6, 2019 Sheila Keppel died on February 6th, 2019 in Oakland at the age of 83. She died in her sleep after having battled Alzheimer's for several years.

Sheila was born on September 4th, 1935 and was the oldest of three daughters born to Katherine and Grafton of Albany, CA. Sheila met her future husband (Geoffrey Keppel of Albany) at the age of 13 in a ballroom dancing class. They were married when they were 21 and lived happily together, raising their two children, until Geoffrey's death on the last day of 2010. Geoff and Sheila graduated Albany High School and then from UC Berkeley (he in psychology and she in art and education), and Sheila taught 2nd grade for 2 years in Richmond, while Geoff served as an officer in the U.S. Army. After Geoff had completed his military service requirement, the couple moved to Evanston, Illinois so that he could attend graduate school at Northwestern University. During this time their first child, Melissa (Riley of Marshall, CA), was born and the family of 3 returned to Berkeley where Geoff was a Professor of Psychology at UCB, and their second child, Peter (of Lakewood, CO) was born. Besides being a loving and attentive mother Sheila continued to pursue her interests in art by practicing ceramics and teaching it to children and adults in her backyard studio in Oakland.

As Melissa and Peter began high school Sheila decided to fulfill her dream of studying Asian art history, receiving her Master's degree from UCB. This involved many hours of studying Chinese language, history and culture, as well as several trips to China. She eventually used her expertise as a consultant with private collectors, a guest curator at the UCB Art Museum, a lecturer at Cabrillo College and an expert on an archeological project at the site of a 16th century shipwreck discovered in Baja California.

The Keppel family loved to travel and spent two sabbatical years, one in Cambridge, England, and the other in Marshall, CA and Florence, Italy. They also developed a deep affinity for the Tomales Bay area, purchasing a cabin on the edge of the water next door to their dear friends Al and Annie Riley (whose son, Tom, would eventually marry their daughter). Many happy gatherings of family, colleagues and friends were spent between those two households on the shores of Tomales Bay.

Sheila and Geoff took special joy in the lives of their 4 grandchildren, Laurel Ann, Amelia, Alden and Liam. These young people have a great appreciation of the creative spirit "Grammy" cultivated in them. Their grandmother introduced them to museums and cultural events, often bringing art projects for them to enjoy.

Sheila spent two years caring for her dear husband as he slowly lost his abilities and she was at his bedside when he died. She did not easily let go of her independent spirit, but Alzheimer's eventually took her. Sheila will be remembered for her generous and encouraging nature, her determination and her creativity; she believed that all people are artists.

She will be sorely missed by numerous friends and colleagues and her many loving family members. Anyone moved to attend Sheila's Celebration of Life should feel welcome to attend, at 4pm on April 12th at the UCB Faculty Club.

Memorial contributions can be made to "UC Regents", with a memo note reading "Sheila Keppel Asian Art Memorial Fund" and mailed to: UC Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive

2120 Oxford St, #2250, Berkeley, CA 94720-2250. (Attn: Julia White)



