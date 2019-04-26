Services Duggan's Serra Mortuary 500 Westlake Avenue Daly City , CA 94014 650-756-4500 Resources More Obituaries for Sheila Luttringer Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sheila Luttringer

Obituary Condolences Sheila Luttringer Sheila Luttringer passed away peacefully on March 13, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Sheila was born March 21, 1943, in San Jose, California. Her parents were Anice Hough and Charles Gifford Cunningham. She was predeceased by her husband of 42 years, Wayne Luttringer, who died in 2007, and is survived by her son Collin, daughter-in-law Julie, her adored grandchildren Katie and Jack, her sister Betty (Bob), brother-in-law Ron Luttringer (Helen), many relatives, and countless friends. She was predeceased by siblings Jeanne Reina, George Cunningham, and Charles Cunningham.



After living in several locations in California and the Midwest as a young child, Sheila's family settled in Stockton, California, where she met lifelong friends who bonded together while attending middle school and Amos Alonzo Stagg High School. After graduation, Sheila set out on her own and moved to San Francisco where she met the love of her life, Wayne Luttringer. She worked in retail and the banking industry, followed by raising her son at home and managing home life responsibilities. Sheila found her calling by helping people and devoting time to organizations in need. She loved spending time with friends and family, hosting and attending gatherings that often lasted into the early morning hours with good food, wine, music, and spirited conversation. In the mid 2000s, Sheila and Wayne moved to San Mateo and then Burlingame, where Sheila found more dear friends and a role as volunteer and friend to the San Mateo Japanese Garden. She enjoyed helping to maintain the garden and adding items as needed, whether planting a new cherry blossom tree or introducing fish to the koi pond.



Sheila had a passion for traveling and found beauty in learning about different cultures and meeting new people. She traveled with Wayne, her sister Jeanne, and ultimately her grandchildren Katie and Jack. Favorite trips included China, Japan, Ireland, Paris, Cuba, and NYC. Sheila was always up for a new adventure and loved engaging with locals to find sights and destinations not listed in the guidebooks. Her trips often led to new hobbies including Ikebana flower arranging, Tai-Chi, and Shaolin sword training. Sheila's infectious smile and love of life made it easy for her to make a new friend in the middle of Manhattan or a remote village in China. Sheila will be terribly missed, but we were all blessed to have the time with her that we did.



Sheila's life will be celebrated, not mourned (at her request), at 10:00 AM on Friday, May 17th, at the Japanese Garden in San Mateo, located at 50 East 5th Avenue, San Mateo. In lieu of flowers, donations to the San Mateo Japanese Garden or Mission Hospice San Mateo would be appreciated. We would also like to give special thanks to the caretakers at Mission Hospice who treated Sheila with utmost grace and dignity throughout her transition.







Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019