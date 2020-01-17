|
Sheila Moynihan
January 19, 1936 - January 14, 2020Sheila passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 14, 2020. She is the loving wife to Michael Moynihan for 62 years. Mother to Tommy and the late Marie Bernadette and June Theresa. Mother-in-law to Bill Stark and loving Grandmother to Christopher and Nicholas, who were the light of her life.
Sheila was born in Newmarket, Co. Cork Ireland on January 19, 1936. She is the daughter of the late Thomas and Julia McCarthy. She is survived by her sister Carey and her brother Francie. She is survived by several brother and sister-in laws and nieces and nephews both in Ireland and in the Bay Area.
Sheila and Michael were married in Newmarket on February 27, 1957 and made their home in the Parkside District of San Francisco in 1958. Sheila enjoyed gardening, volunteering in various capacities at St. Gabriel's as well as Laguna Honda Hospital. She also enjoyed going on weekend trips to Reno.
The family would like to acknowledge and thank the doctors and nurses in the ICU at Kaiser SSF, their kind exceptional care will not be forgotten.
Visitation will be at 5 pm on Thursday, January 23 followed by The Rosary at 7 pm at St Gabriel Church, 2559 40th Ave., SF.
Funeral Mass will be Friday, January 24th at 11 am also at St. Gabriel Church.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020