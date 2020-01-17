San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
5:00 PM
Rosary
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
7:00 PM
St Gabriel Church
2559 40th Ave
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Moynihan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Moynihan


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Sheila Moynihan Obituary
Sheila Moynihan

January 19, 1936 - January 14, 2020

Sheila passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 14, 2020. She is the loving wife to Michael Moynihan for 62 years. Mother to Tommy and the late Marie Bernadette and June Theresa. Mother-in-law to Bill Stark and loving Grandmother to Christopher and Nicholas, who were the light of her life.

Sheila was born in Newmarket, Co. Cork Ireland on January 19, 1936. She is the daughter of the late Thomas and Julia McCarthy. She is survived by her sister Carey and her brother Francie. She is survived by several brother and sister-in laws and nieces and nephews both in Ireland and in the Bay Area.

Sheila and Michael were married in Newmarket on February 27, 1957 and made their home in the Parkside District of San Francisco in 1958. Sheila enjoyed gardening, volunteering in various capacities at St. Gabriel's as well as Laguna Honda Hospital. She also enjoyed going on weekend trips to Reno.

The family would like to acknowledge and thank the doctors and nurses in the ICU at Kaiser SSF, their kind exceptional care will not be forgotten.

Visitation will be at 5 pm on Thursday, January 23 followed by The Rosary at 7 pm at St Gabriel Church, 2559 40th Ave., SF.

Funeral Mass will be Friday, January 24th at 11 am also at St. Gabriel Church.


logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheila's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now