Sheila Lillian O'Neill
September 14, 1948 - October 9, 2019On October 9, 2019, Sheila Lillian O'Neill was peacefully given her angel wings at home with her loved ones surrounding her. One of Sheila's favorite songs was "I Could Have Danced All Night" & that is exactly what she'll be doing all over Heaven in her signature high heels!
Sheila was born on September 14, 1948 to Barbara and John O'Neill of San Mateo. When asked about his 6 children, John would say "I have 5 boys and a miracle".
Sheila attended St. Gregory's Grammar School and Notre Dame of Belmont High School where she excelled academically and also as an athlete.
Sheila's passing means we've lost another true original & someone who was part of the fabric of San Mateo… much like the long gone, legendary Bay Meadows Racetrack where Sheila worked 47 years. During those years Sheila wore many hats, most notably… she was the familiar voice you spoke to for any & all reservation requests at the famous Turf Club. Sheila always went wire to wire in any endeavor she tackled.
Sheila devoted much of her time to Foster City's St. Luke Catholic Church working as their Secretary & also serving as a Lector & Eucharistic Minister.
Sheila is survived by the love of her life, Paul La Brode and 4 of her 5 brothers; JP, Brad, Brian & Mark. Her passing will reunite her with her brother Greg, her parents and many other loved ones that were a part of her life.
To celebrate Sheila's life, on October 26, 2019 there will be a Rosary at 10:30 am followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00am at St. Luke Catholic Church, Foster City.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in Sheila's name.
If you are outside of the immediate area, please know your presence is not expected. Instead, please take a moment and say a prayer in Sheila's honor. For all of those that knew her and loved her, it was WE who were blessed.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 20, 2019