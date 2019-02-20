Sheldon Pringle June 4, 1935 ~ Feb. 14, 2019 Sheldon Pringle(Shel) passed away at his home suddenly on Thursday, February 14th, 2019. He is survived by his wife Judy, son David and daughter Tamara.



Shel was born in Denver, Colorado to Herman Pringle and Pearl Miller, wonderful parents, on June 4th, 1935. He was their second child and enjoyed a loving childhood with his sister Harriet, cherished by all that surrounded them.



After graduation from East High school in 1953 Shel moved to Evanston, Illinois to attend Northwestern University where he received a degree in Chemical Engineering. Ready for some warmer weather he moved to Palo Alto California in the summer of 1958 to attend Stanford University where he eared a Masters in Business Administration, graduating in 1960.



In 1965 Shel began his career at Raychem Corporation where he met the love of his life, Judy. They later married in the spring of 1969. He was blessed to have a family that loved him dearly – his two children David and Tamara and their partners Michele and Steve. He was surrounded by a gaggle of adoring grandchildren, Jordan, Madeline, Mckenna, Riley and Sasha who loved his jokes and willingness to share Hersey's kisses.



Shel was an avid sports fan with a love for all bay area teams but most of all he was a committed Stanford Cardinal supporter. His love of sports was only rivaled by his love of the Hawaiian Islands where he and Judy spent many long summer vacations later in life. While he will be missed by friends and family that survive him we all find comfort in knowing that he lived life to it's fullest and will be with us forever.







Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary