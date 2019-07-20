Sherlee Rhine 1928 - 2019









On the morning of July 19, Sherlee Ann Rhine passed away peacefully at home in the city she loved, San Francisco, after a decade-long battle with cancer. She was 91 years old and will be remembered by all who knew her for her fierce love of family, exceptional business acumen, unparalleled style, and courageous spirit.







Born April 13, 1928 to Sherwood and Mina Levy, Sherlee was a third-generation San Franciscan who graduated from George Washington High School at 16 and went on to attend UC Berkeley at a time when few women did. In 1946, she married her high school sweetheart, Gerard Sylvan Rhine, when he returned from military service in World War II.







In the 1960s, Sherlee opened a thriving antique store on trendy Union Street. In the following decade, she joined Gerard, to own and operate Mark Morris Tires, which they expanded through the Bay Area and into the Northwest to thirty-six locations. The couple also became publicly recognized for their unique personalized radio ads. In the 1980s, Sherlee launched 77 Maiden Lane Salon and Spa on San Francisco's prestigious Maiden Lane In Union Square. The salon became one of the city's preeminent go-to destinations, frequented by celebrities and public figures. She retired in 2009.







A committed philanthropist and board member for several non-profit organizations, Sherlee was well known for her support of charitable causes, the arts, politics, and the LGBTQ community. Known for her cutting-edge style, she left her mark with her passion for fashion and design and was featured in popular media outlets including the Nob Hill Gazette, the San Francisco Chronicle, and Architectural Digest.







Sherlee is survived by her daughter and son-in law, Gail and Barny Foland; son and daughter-in law, Michael and Laura Rhine; granddaughter and partner, Teri Christian and Kim Richard; granddaughter and husband, Leah and Joshi Marshall; granddaughter and husband, Emmy and Vincent Paule; granddaughter and husband, Odessa and Jeremy Donnell; granddaughter, Marlee Rhine; grandson, Daniel Rhine; and great-grandchildren, Sydnee, Gerad, Ethan, Elijah, Kaia, Matea, Kaden, Eva, and Jacob. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerard, and son, Gary Sherwood Rhine.







A private service was held for her family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sherlee's memory to the





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 24, 2019