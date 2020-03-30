|
|
Sherry K. "Howdy" Bridgman
June 9, 1936 - March 24, 2020Known as "Howdy" to her grandchildren and great grandchildren, Sherry passed away surrounded by family in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She loved spending time with her husband, family, and friends; traveled to 33 countries; was an avid tennis player, skier, and ice skater; and loved fussing over her orchids.
She is predeceased by her loving husband of thirty years, Yale Feder. She leaves behind her children: Kurt (Laura), Kraig, Kent (Desiree), and Kate Virginia (Linda); her grandchildren: Rachel Turnage (Carlos), Reilly Nolan (Catherine Ahart), Kyle Bridgman (Katherine), Jordan Bridgman, Karina Bridgman, Troy Bridgman, Max Bridgman; and great grandchildren:
Michael, Cardell, Nora, Denzel, Lailani, Maliah, Kristopher, Finnegan. She cherished her devoted sisters Kirsten Bennett, Kobina Holbrook (deceased), Karla Kiser; her stepchildren Rebecca (Griff), Kayla; and her many other relations too numerous to list, including Kelly, Tyler, Delaney, Robyn, Corey, and Scott.
Born in Indianapolis, Indiana to Virginia and Howard Kiser, she was the eldest of the four girls. Raised in San Mateo, she graduated from Burlingame High School ('53.) Upon graduation, she moved to San Francisco, worked in the Financial District, attended City College, and married Joel K. Bridgman (deceased.) Her growing family moved to the Sunset in 1965, where she raised kids, worked and in the few spare moments played a mean game of tennis at Sunset playground.
In 1971, the family moved to West Portal. In addition to 4 kids and work, she started the children's Bug Club at West Portal Library. This led to her long association with the San Francisco Zoo: first, as a volunteer docent, and then, for 22 years, as the Membership Director of the Zoological Society. She founded the San Francisco Insect Zoo in 1979. The Insect Zoo became a permanent exhibit, and today stands as a one of the best arthropod exhibits on the West Coast.
After moving to Berkeley, she worked as Membership Manager at the California Academy of Sciences and volunteered at the Tilden Park Botanical Gardens. After Yale's passing, she moved to Colorado Springs to be near Kent and Kate.
Per her wishes, her ashes will be combined with California native plant seeds and let fly at her secret glass beach. Anyone wishing to do so, can make a donation in Sherry's memory to the San Francisco Zoological Society [Development Dept., 1 Zoo Road, SF, Ca. 94132; sfzoo.org.]
She gives thanks for a wonderful life. Goodbye, Howdy.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020