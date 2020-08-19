Sheryl Irene Dachauer
April 25, 1959 - August 18, 2020
Sheryl Irene Dachauer of Burlingame passed away on August 18, 2020. She was 61. She is survived by her husband of 39 years Jeffrey Dachauer, (married June 27, 1981) and her son, Kevin Dachauer. Loving daughter of Lois Umland and the late William Minucciani, Jr. Sister of Terri Lynn Cardona and Carrie Jean Minucciani.
She was a native of Burlingame, graduated from Mills High School, graduated San Francisco State and obtained her Doctorate in Psychology at U.C. Berkeley. She was a psychologist for San Mateo County and in private practice for over 30 years. The family thanks the Burlingame Senior Home 2 for their compassionate and loving care of Sheryl over the last eleven months and a special thanks to her home care infusion nurse, Teresa for her loving care of Sheryl.
There will be a Celebration of Life service at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society
or a charity of your choice
.