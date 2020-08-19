1/
Sheryl Irene Dachauer
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sheryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sheryl Irene Dachauer
April 25, 1959 - August 18, 2020
Sheryl Irene Dachauer of Burlingame passed away on August 18, 2020. She was 61. She is survived by her husband of 39 years Jeffrey Dachauer, (married June 27, 1981) and her son, Kevin Dachauer. Loving daughter of Lois Umland and the late William Minucciani, Jr. Sister of Terri Lynn Cardona and Carrie Jean Minucciani.
She was a native of Burlingame, graduated from Mills High School, graduated San Francisco State and obtained her Doctorate in Psychology at U.C. Berkeley. She was a psychologist for San Mateo County and in private practice for over 30 years. The family thanks the Burlingame Senior Home 2 for their compassionate and loving care of Sheryl over the last eleven months and a special thanks to her home care infusion nurse, Teresa for her loving care of Sheryl.
There will be a Celebration of Life service at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel of the Highlands
194 Millwood Drive
Millbrae, CA 94030
(650) 588-5116
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chapel of the Highlands

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved