Shirley "Sal" Rita Albright
February 25, 1921 - September 13, 2019Shirley "Sal" Albright, passed away peacefully in San Fransicso on September 13, 2019. She was 98. Born and raised in Sacramento California, Sal was the oldest of four children. Her parents were Charles and Adorea DeCuir. She is survived by her brother Laurence DeCuir and sister Elaine Yeates. Her sister Betty DeCuir predeceased her in 2012. Sal is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews, who all will miss her sweet and spunky spirit.
Sal graduated from Holy Rosary Academy H.S. in Woodland and from Sacramento Jr College, becoming a stenographer in 1940. She moved to San Francisco in 1948 and after a few years got a job with a construction law firm where she worked as a legal secretary for 32 yrs. After she retired, she loved to play Bridge teaching people the game well into her 90's.
Sal had four proposals but the only man whose "bells she rang" were her husband's Dick Albright. They only had seven years together before he died but she said "he was very good to me".
Sal loved to travel, enjoyed classical & jazz music and art museums. She felt fortunate she had met so many wonderful people throughout her life. But the fact is people were drawn to her because of her positive outlook, which she kept even when life didn't go her way. One of the earliest bits of advise she held onto throughout her life was on a sign in the window of a drugstore, "First deserve, then desire". She was a very deserving soul.
A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, Oct 26 at 11 am at St Mary's Cemetery, 6509 Fruitridge Rd in Sacramento.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 20, 2019