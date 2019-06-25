San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Shirley Ann Marasco Obituary
Shirley A. Marasco

August 16, 1934 - June 22, 2019

At the age of 84, Shirley Ann Marasco passed away peacefully on June 22, 2019, surrounded by her loving husband and family. Shirley is survived by her loving husband Joseph Marasco, her loving daughters, Linda (Mark) Mulgrew and Annette Marasco and loving grandson Ron Mulgrew.
Friends are invited to celebrate Shirley's life Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11am at DUGGAN'S SERRA MORTUARY, 500 Westlake Ave, Daly City. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Catholic Charities, 814 Mission Street, 3rd Floor, San Francisco, CA 94103.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 27, 2019
