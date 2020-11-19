Shirley Ann Carper

1937-2020

Shirley Ann Story was born August 17, 1937 in Galesburg, IL to Ray and Dorothy Story.

On August 30, 2020 in San Francisco, Ca our dearly loved mother went to be with our Lord and Savior.



Surviving are 3 daughters and a son, Kathryn Carper, Susan Grimes (Robert), Karen Arce-Carper, Steven Carper (Susan), and 5 Grandchildren, Kendra, Brent, Garrett, Grae, and Savanna.

Shirley was preceded in death by her beloved son, Gregory.

She was preceded in death by the father of her 5 children, John Carper



Shirley began her esthiology career apprenticing with the well-known Ron Bygum, Fabulous Faces. Her knowledge and expertise along with her special connection with her clientele propelled Shirley to create a business of her own, Faces Etcetera. Kathryn joined her in business in 1989. Both Karen and Susan contributed their special talents, as well. Faces Etcetera gained a reputation as a renowned SF full-service skin care salon. Shirley was highly valued and respected by her loyal clientele.



Faces Etcetera was most definitely a family affair. She brought all kids and Grandkids into the business. We have such fond memories of those times.



When Shirley retired in 2002, she continued to be in great demand with her clients. She and Gregory went on to create an online skin care product and counseling business which continued until weeks before her passing.



She was a true San Franciscan and always amused at the fact she shared her birth year, 1937, with the Golden Gate Bridge. We had a huge 50th birthday celebration (as did the GG Bridge).



Shirley was a hero to many and in 2007 received the Certificate of Honor from City and County of SF for the landmark victory of her case for housing discrimination. Shirley felt her case sent a strong reminder to landlords to provide reasonable accommodation to tenets with disabilities.



Shirley possessed a strong spiritual connection with Jesus Christ that grew as the years passed. She is an inspiration to her children, grandchildren and supported us in our spiritual growth. She was known for her deep love and commitment to her children and family.



Isaiah 41:10 Fear not, for I am with you;

Be not dismayed, for I am your God.

I will strengthen you,

Yes, I will help you,

I will uphold you with My righteous right hand.



A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Shirley's memory may donate to; St. Anthony's Foundation; 150 Golden Gate Avenue; San Francisco; Ca; 94102





