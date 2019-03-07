|
SHIRLEY A. COSSEY
September 25, 1938 - February 21, 2019Shirley Ann Johnson Cossey was born in Paducah, KY and died in SF.
At the age of 5 she moved to live with her grandparents in Jackson, TN.
She graduated in 1960 from Lane College, Jackson with a BA in Elementary Education and as a member of AKA Sorority. Eventually joining the Delta Zeta Omega Chapter (SF) and celebrating as Golden (50 years) and Life Soror.
She taught till her retirement in 1999 – the last 25 years at Sacred Heart Elementary, SF.
"Shirl" married the love of her life, James E. Cossey, in 1976.
James, Mae H. Pettigrew (mother), and Jeanette Fedrick (sister), preceded her in death.
She leaves to celebrate her Charlie Granberry (Aunt), Cassandra Johnson (Niece), James and William Clark (Nephews) and Savannah Dozier (Great Niece), many cousins, Sorority sisters and friends.
A 49er Faithful and Authentic Giants Fan.
Memorial will be 2pm, Sunday, March 10th at Saint Vincent DePaul Church, 2320 Green St., SF.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2019