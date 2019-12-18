|
|
Shirley L. Daniel
March 15, 1921 - December 16, 2019Shirley Lenore Daniel, 98, passed away peacefully December 16, 2019, in Millbrae, CA.
Shirley was born March 15, 1921, in San Francisco to Sam and Silvia Wenger and spent the majority of her life in the city she loved. She had an idyllic childhood and idolized both her parents. Shirley graduated from George Washington High School, class of 1938, just the second year after the school's opening.
Shirley was predeceased by her husband, Leslie, of 56 years. She was also predeceased by her brother, Irwin Wenger.
Shirley is survived by her three sons, Bruce Daniel, Clifford Daniel (Gigi), and Sanford Daniel (Janis). Also survived by her grandchildren, Aaron and Julia Daniel.
Mom was very dedicated to her family and proud of all their accomplishments. She was proud of her Jewish identity. Mom was very enthusiastic about being a native San Franciscan (born and raised) even having walked across the Golden Gate Bridge on the day it opened in 1937. Mom engaged in many activities to keep her mind sharp including a lifelong love of playing bridge, mahjong, and knitting.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 20th at Home of Peace Cemetery Chapel, 1299 El Camino Real, Colma, CA. Contributions to Jewish Home for the Aged, 302 Silver Ave., SF, CA 94112 preferred.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 19, 2019