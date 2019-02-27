Services Monte's Chapel Of The Hills 330 Red Hill Ave San Anselmo , CA 94960 (415) 453-8440 Resources More Obituaries for Shirley Detrick Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Shirley Detrick

Obituary Condolences Flowers Shirley Malm Detrick May 11, 1920 - February 23, 2019 Wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Shirley Malm Detrick completed her life's journey February 23, 2019 in San Rafael, CA. She was 98.



Born May 11, 1920 in San Francisco to Arthur H. Malm and Agnes K. Malm, she lived a wonderful life. She walked across the Golden Gate Bridge on opening day in 1937, graduated from Miss Burke's School in 1938, attended UC Berkeley, and pledged Gamma Phi Beta. Her prominent San Francisco family founded Malm Luggage in the 1860s. Her grandfather, Charles Augustus Malm, served on the board of directors of the Bank of Italy, which is known today as Bank of America.



On October 1, 1941 Shirley married her childhood friend, Edward Wolfskill Detrick, at the chapel of Mission Inn in Riverside, CA before he was shipped off to war. They raised three sons in Kentfield, CA while expanding Malm Luggage to several locations. In her free time, she volunteered at Sunny Hills Orphanage in San Anselmo. As you might expect from a luggage family, they traveled extensively. She celebrated 45 years of marriage to Edward before he died in 1986.



An athlete all her life, she played tennis, swam, and golfed. She was a long time member of the Meadow Club in Marin County. As a testament to her zest for life, she broke her hip twice; once on the dance floor and once on the tennis court.



Shirley married Paul Horwath in 1988 in San Francisco at her son, David Detrick's, home. She and Paul traveled the world and split their time between Marin County and Palm Desert for 9 years. They were members of PGA West Country Club and the Olympic Club until his death in 1997.



Smart and astute, she did the daily crossword puzzle, played bridge and dominos. She valued education enabling all her descendants to pursue higher education and was always happy to host a grandchild in college for spring break in Palm Desert or a pool party with friends in Kentfield.



She spent over 15 years with her loving companion, Norm Green at Villa Marin in San Rafael. They too traveled the world, golfed, and were members at Marrakesh Country Club in Palm Desert. They hosted memorable family reunions in Tahoe each summer and wonderful Christmas dinners at the Meadow Club.



She loved her family, as her myriad close friends could tell you.

A dedicated mother, she is survived by her sons Douglas Detrick, Donald Detrick, and daughter-in-law Susan. She was preceded in death by her son David Detrick.



As the cherished grandmother of Kimberly Chihaoui, Denise Daly, Brad Detrick, Christopher Detrick, and Michelle Detrick and the beloved great-grandmother of Kaitlyn Chihaoui, Elyssa Chihaoui, Matthew Daly, Mia Daly, Bowie Detrick, and Dashiell Detrick, she will be sadly missed.



A special thank you to the dedicated caregivers: Maria Benson, Marlene Mancio, Linda Matosa, and Luisa Datyin.



A memorial service will be held at 11am on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Monte's Chapel of the Hills in San Anselmo.



As you enjoy your next coffee milkshake or glass of Jack Daniels, remember Shirley.



Memorial contributions can be made to Side by Side (formerly Sunny Hills Services) in San Anselmo, Meals of Marin, or .

