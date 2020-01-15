Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel By The Sea Cremation
801 Oceana Blvd.
Pacifica, CA 94044
(650) 355-3411
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Drachmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Drachmann

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Drachmann Obituary
Shirley Leila Drachmann

October 30th 1938 ~ December 20th 2019

Our beloved Shirley passed being surrounded by her family in the place she loved best, her home. Shirley moved to Pacifica in the mid-60s where she was queen mom to the first king of Pacifica, Keith. Shirley has another son Eric, a daughter Rachel, granddaughter Harley and husband Jimmy T.
Shirley was born in Sacramento and raised in San Francisco where she was proud to have graduated from Mission High School. Shirley loved to dance which was evident in her elegant dance through life as she battled cancer since 1980. Shirley love to garden with her favorites being carnation, gladiolas, begonias and petunias. She was fastidious in seeing to it that the periwinkle flourished on the hillside. Shirley was a nightingale forsaking no One. All are welcome to share their love for Shirley and her selflessness.
A memorial will be at Pacifica's Chapel by the Sea on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 12:30PM.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -