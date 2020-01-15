|
Shirley Leila Drachmann
October 30th 1938 ~ December 20th 2019Our beloved Shirley passed being surrounded by her family in the place she loved best, her home. Shirley moved to Pacifica in the mid-60s where she was queen mom to the first king of Pacifica, Keith. Shirley has another son Eric, a daughter Rachel, granddaughter Harley and husband Jimmy T.
Shirley was born in Sacramento and raised in San Francisco where she was proud to have graduated from Mission High School. Shirley loved to dance which was evident in her elegant dance through life as she battled cancer since 1980. Shirley love to garden with her favorites being carnation, gladiolas, begonias and petunias. She was fastidious in seeing to it that the periwinkle flourished on the hillside. Shirley was a nightingale forsaking no One. All are welcome to share their love for Shirley and her selflessness.
A memorial will be at Pacifica's Chapel by the Sea on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 12:30PM.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020