Shirley Drexler



Shirley Drexler, the all purpose pixie, role model, and Queen of Rhoda Goldman Plaza, left this world on May 20, 2020 at the age of 102.

Shirley was the youngest of 6, born in 1917 in New York City, a city to which she remained loyal all her life. She grew up in the Bronx in a poor, but loud and long lived Jewish family. She had two siblings who lived to be centenarians, a brother who lived to be 98, and a father who lived to be 96.

Shirley was a brilliant student at a time when city colleges were free, graduating from Hunter College in 1937. She became a registered nurse, received a master's degree and married Julian Drexler, the love of her life, in 1943.



She never met a flower she couldn't pick, a dog she couldn't pet or a child who wouldn't laugh with her.



She and Julian danced, sang, and played beautiful music all over the world. Her small carry-on, with wash n wear clothes, was all she needed to travel the globe. Julian died in her arms in 1985.



When asked of which characteristic she was most proud, Shirley would always say, "I'm resourceful." With a safety pin, paper clip, scotch tape and rubber bands, she could fix almost anything. She made a rain hat out of an old newspaper, plastic, a ribbon and three strategically placed staples, that still works after sixty years.



Shirley came from Brooklyn to San Francisco in 2004, at the age of 88, to be with her beloved grandchildren, Lily and Michelle. When she moved to Rhoda Goldman Plaza, an assisted living community, a new aspect of her personality bloomed. She became the life of the party wherever she was. People would lean in to hear one of her wisecracks or bawdy jokes. Her entire community would share these funny stories, turning her into a legend. Everyone has their "Shirley story."



She brought a sense of mischief and playfulness everywhere she went, from Chang's Folk dance, to the Fromm Institute, to the San Francisco Lyric Chorus. Shirley was constantly on the go, often taking public transportation on her own, up to her late 90s.

She never lost her commitment to equal rights and basic kindness. At the age of 94 she gave up her seat on the bus to a young pregnant woman when nobody else would.

Shirley leaves behind a legacy of original poetry, artwork, Yiddish jokes and curses, stories, outrageous antics, and advice on everything from investments, to health, to Romanian cooking. Her vegetarian chop liver has never been equaled. She is survived by her sons, Hank Drexler and his wife Audrey Ivanauskas , Paul Drexler and wife Julie Marsh, and granddaughters Lily and Michelle. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to the ACLU and Planned Parenthood, two of her favorite charities.





