Shirley Mae Finnigan
October 17, 1933-August 31, 2019Passed away peacefully, at the age of 85 with her daughters at her side.
Beloved wife of the late Thomas Finnigan; loving mother of Dennis Smith, Lorraine Blondin-Smith (Vikki), Donna Finnigan, Linda Finnigan and Tamara Azzaro (Bob); caring grandmother to fifteen grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Shirley is also survived by her brother David Donati (Jan) and many close family and friends and her cherished dog Kele.
Born in San Francisco to Sicilian- Portuguese parents, Shirley grew up in the Mission district and for the rest of her life, called this area "home", regardless of where she lived. She and Tom raised their five children in the Visitation Valley area of the city. She worked as a child care provider when her children were young and as they grew, she began working at Mervyn's department store, until she retired after 22 years.
Recognized for her loving heart, genuine kindness, acceptance of everyone and her incredible capacity for forgiveness and humor. Because of these things, she was never alone. Shirley was a social butterfly who loved people, parties, Sinatra, pretty clothes and jewelry. If there was a party, she was there and it wouldn't be long before she was singing "St.Louis Woman". She was an animal lover and cared for many throughout her life.
Shirley's greatest joy came from her family and friends. Although her passing has caused immense grief and hollowness, she has left us with an incredible example of resiliency, through her ability to move forward and enjoy life despite her losses. This will be our light, and guide us to carry on.
We love you mama.
Visitation after 6pm with Rosary at 7pm on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at DUGGAN'S SERRA MORTUARY, 500 Westlake Ave in Daly City. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11am on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Mission Dolores Church, 3321 16th St in San Francisco. Interment at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma. Reception to follow, because Shirley loved a party.
Donations may be made to Muttville, P.O. Box 410207 San Francisco, Ca. 94141 or online at www.muttville.org/donate
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 15, 2019