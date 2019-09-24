|
|
Shirley Ann Kamler
December 25, 1929 - September 17, 2019Shirley died peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital (SF) on 9/17/2019. She leaves behind her beloved husband Elliott, daughter Lori, son Steven, and many, many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly. Shirley was born in Clark, South Dakota in 1929 and spent her adult life in San Francisco. She retired from Wells Fargo Bank in 1987, after 30 years of service. In the 1970's Shirley joined the Board of Directors of the ARA First Step Home and volunteered her services for 41 years. Shirley was also a friend of Bill W's for almost 51 years. Shirley was also an avid Giants fan, Warriors fan, and theater lover. She will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Please visit www.sullivansfuneralandcremation.net for current information on Shirley's obituary listing. The family requests in-lieu of flowers, for donations to please be made in Shirley's name to: ARA First Step Home, 1035 Haight St. SF, CA 94117.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, 2019