Shirley M. Holley March 24, 1942 - February 8, 2019 Shirley M. Holley died peacefully at home in Half Moon Bay, CA, with family by her side on February 8, after a year-long struggle with lymphoma. She was 76.



A California native, Shirley was born in Oxnard and grew up in Arcadia. She was a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, and conducted a thriving therapy practice in San Jose for 24 years before moving to Half Moon Bay, where she continued to serve clients for 16 more years. In addition to her therapy work, Shirley was a writer and poet, and published two books of poetry in 2016.



Shirley was an ardent community activist and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Jim Holley; her two daughters, Kate Madden Yee and Meredith Holley; sons-in-law Randy Yee and Dan Giaquinta; and her four beloved grandchildren: Alexis, Audrey, Isaac, and Jonas.



Shirley will be deeply missed. A memorial will be held for her on Saturday, March 2, at 10:00 am at Our Lady of the Pillar, 400 Church Street, Half Moon Bay. Donations in her honor may be made to Coastside Hope (coastsidehope.org) or Puente de la Costa Sur (mypuente.org).





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 23, 2019