Shirley P. SichelShirley Sichel passed away on February 16, 2020, at the age of 95, in San Rafael, California. She was the wife of the late Warren Sichel. She was the daughter of Selby R. Phillips & Madeleine Columbia Phillips (maiden name Madeleine Columbia Wasch), born December 26, 1924.
Shirley was a native San Franciscan, a graduate of George Washington High School. She went on to receive a degree in dietetics from San Jose State College.
In a career spanning more than 30 years, she worked in several hospitals, including Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, the U.S. Veterans Hospital in Fresno, and the Permanente Medical Group in San Francisco, and as a private consulting dietitian at psychiatric hospitals and nursing homes.
In 1995, she created the Sichel Family Endowment for research at the Conservation And Research Center in Front Royal, Virginia, part of Washington, D.C.'s National Zoo.
The Center advances knowledge of conservation worldwide, and has been instrumental in advancing research aimed at saving endangered species.
In May of 1998, she was honored with the James Smithson Founder's Medal, and in 1999 became an Endowed Life Member of the The James Smithson Society. The James Smithson Society was established in 1976 as the Smithsonian's premier membership program for individuals who best understand and support the institution's work, and who appreciate a more personal relationship with the Smithsonian.
In 2001, Shirley established the Chipper Sichel Endowment at the School of Veterinary Medicine, in memory of her beloved dog Chipper. The Endowment supports research in neurologic and endocrinologic disorders in aged dogs.
A lifelong animal lover, Shirley supported research at the National Zoo in Washington, D.C., where she served on the Advisory Board, and at the School of Veterinary Medicine at University of California, Davis. She was also involved with the Marin Humane Society in Novato, California, and the Marine Mammal Center, in Sausalito, California, where she served on the Board.
She is survived by her daughter, Elaine, and niece, Mariette (Fillman) Siczewicz.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2020