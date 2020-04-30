|
|
Shirley Betty Silver
August 6,1923-April 29, 2020Shirley Silver passed peacefully the morning of April 29,2020 after a short illness. She is survived by her children Helene, Larry, Cheryl and nephew Richard Silver(Cindy)who was her 4th child, son in law Alan Silver and daughter in law Victoria Silver. She is also survived by her adored grandchildren, Alycia, Sam, Michele and Zach and her three beautiful great grandchildren Connor, Ava and Max. There were also many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews on all sides of the family who all admired and adored her. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Sam Silver, her parents Maurice and Rebecca Kerns and her adored sister and brother in law, Rita and Tott Frankel.
Shirley Kerns was born and raised in Akron, Ohio and moved to Oakland with her family after WWII. Soon after moving to Oakland she met her future sister in law who is credited with introducing her to the love of her life, Sam Silver. They married in 1947 and were happily in love until Sam's untimely death in 1977. While heartbroken, she went on to create a new life for herself that she lived fully until the end. She will be remembered by all as a strong, loving and vibrant woman. While we grieve her loss, we celebrate having had her in our lives for so long and will toast to a life well lived. We thank from the bottom of our hearts her beloved caregivers Dyana Bonilla and Meliame Feleti (Ame) who treated her like a queen every day. Private family services were held with a celebration of life to be held at a later date.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 3, 2020