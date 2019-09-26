Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Stuart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Stuart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Stuart Obituary
Shirley Marie (McVeigh) Stuart

Shirley Marie (McVeigh) Stuart, aged 85, died peacefully on September 20, 2019, surrounded by love. Shirley's husband of 62 years, Floyd (Stu), was by her side, as he was throughout her life.

A San Francisco native, Shirley met Stu in high school, and their shared adventures began. Shirley was the consummate military spouse and mother, moving 28 times over the nearly 30 years Stu was in the Air Force. Shirley managed their home and four children with grace, humor and style. Post Air Force, Shirley and Stu lived in Tokyo for three years. Shirley loved to travel and explore new places with Stu while also visiting friends and family. Shirley loved a good party, sharing stories, and her large extended family - most particularly her grandchildren and great-grandsons.

Shirley is survived by the love of her life, Stu, their four children Theresa (Jim), Nancy (Tiela), John (Meluz), and Jim (Maya); her grandchildren Julie (Matt), Lauren (Rob), Joanne (Jeff), Seamus, Matthew, Emma, and Bridget; her step-grandchildren Shannon and Sebastian; and her delightful great-grandsons Jackson and Owen.

Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life and Mass at St. Elizabeth's Church in Guerneville, on October 5th at noon. Reception following at Farmhand restaurant and deli in Guerneville. Dress will be casual.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House at Stanford or a .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.