Obituary Condolences Flowers Shirley Hobart Tretten June 6, 1933 to March 27, 2019 Shirley was born in Long Beach, California, the only child of Florence and Frederick Fahlgren. She passed away peacefully at her home in Pacifica at the age of 85, surrounded by her family, which she was proud of and treasured. Also with her were Buster and Bella her treasured four-legged canine furbabies. Shirley was a talented photographer and cook, a voracious reader, quite skilled at crocheting and knitting, and an avid lover of music and the arts.

Shirley came north to attend Stanford University ('54), where she majored in Latin American Studies and Spanish. While at Stanford, she was set up on a blind date with Rudie Tretten who was attending the University of California, Berkeley. Their connection overcame opposing collegiate allegiances, and after dating for three years they married in April of 1954. She and Rudie loved to travel, explore and experience new cultures and sights, visiting many countries and all continents except Antarctica.

Shirley and Rudie moved to Pacifica from San Francisco in 1966, where they raised their two children, Karen and Eric. Their home was filled with photographs and memories from their travels along with thousands of cook books and recipes that she had collected throughout the years. She and Rudie had a lively social life together and a wide network of friends who they spent time with traveling, dining out at the newest restaurant, or having over to their home for dinner and drinks during the course of their nearly 65 years together. She also enjoyed recreating yummy dishes she had eaten at local restaurants and would often make slight upgrades to the target recipe to suit both her and Rudie's palate. Shirley loved watching all things cooking related on KQED and immensely enjoyed watching every episode of Chef's Table, or any other food related documentary with her granddaughter Rebecca.

After moving to Pacifica, Shirley became an active member of the community, where she belonged to the Pacifica chapter of the American Association of University Women and walked precincts for various candidates, including Rudie who served on the Laguna Salada School District board in Pacifica for 17 years.

For most of her career she was involved in education. First as an elementary school teacher in San Francisco and ultimately finishing her career having spent nearly 30 years at the Children's Health Council in Palo Alto as an educational specialist, where she evaluated children for learning disabilities and prepared personalized therapy programs to increase every child's ability to learn and achieve an enhanced life experience. Shirley was known not only as a caring, pragmatic and skilled educational specialist, but also as a mentor to many who worked and trained with her at the Children's Health Council. She developed lasting friendships with many of her colleagues and enjoyed traveling and socializing with them during her retirement years.

Shirley is predeceased by her husband Rudie (2015); and is survived and will be deeply missed by her daughter Karen, son Eric (Jackie); three grandchildren Rebecca Chavez (Tom Davis), Kimberley and Bret (Lexi); Rudie's younger brother Elmer (Carol); and her nephews Kurt (Mary) and Scott. She was a devoted wife, and loving mother, grandmother and aunt. Arrangements for a celebration of life are pending and will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in memoriam of Shirley Tretten to or the San Mateo Food Bank.



