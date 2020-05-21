Shirley VollhardtFebruary 12, 1934 - May 14, 2020On May 14, 2020, our beloved mom and grandma was called to heaven. She was born on February 12, 1934, and she was the rock of our family. She will be greatly missed by family and friends alike. Her smile was infectious. Loving mother of Pam (Ed) Wallace and Ron (Irma) Vollhardt. Beloved grandmother of Brian (Maria) Wallace, Christopher (Nicole) Wallace, and Amber (Nik) Degenhardt. She was preceded in death by her husband, Phil Vollhardt, Jr., her parents Tom and Elma Corey, and her brother Gerald Corey. A special "Thank you" to Dr. Gerald Murphy and the staff at Pacifica Nursing and Rehab, who became her extended family over the past 10 years.Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, only immediate family is allowed for her memorial service and committal. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. The family would like to suggest memorial donations in her honor to the CHP 11-99 Foundation, or the San Mateo County Sheriff's Code 30 Foundation.