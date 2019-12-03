|
|
Shirley Ann Weaver
October 23, 1934On Sunday December 1, 2019, Shirley Ann Weaver, loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed peacefully in Santa Rosa, California at the age of 85.
Shirley was born on October 23, 1934, to John and Eva Kiley in San Francisco, California. She attended Dudley Stone Elementary School and graduated Polytechnic High School. On January 28, 1956, she married Carl Eric Weaver, the love of her life. They raised three boys and one daughter and spent every moment of their lives hand in hand happily together.
Shirley was preceded in death by her father, John, and her mother, Eva, and her brothers William and Michael. She is survived by her husband Carl, four children: Eric (Sharon), Cynthia, Kurt, and Carl (Barbara), five grandchildren: Megan (Efren), Michael (Miriam), Emma, Carl, and Molly, and one great-grandchild, Avery.
In lieu of flowers please send a donation to the the .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 8, 2019