Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Weaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Weaver

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Weaver Obituary
Shirley Ann Weaver

October 23, 1934

On Sunday December 1, 2019, Shirley Ann Weaver, loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed peacefully in Santa Rosa, California at the age of 85.
Shirley was born on October 23, 1934, to John and Eva Kiley in San Francisco, California. She attended Dudley Stone Elementary School and graduated Polytechnic High School. On January 28, 1956, she married Carl Eric Weaver, the love of her life. They raised three boys and one daughter and spent every moment of their lives hand in hand happily together.
Shirley was preceded in death by her father, John, and her mother, Eva, and her brothers William and Michael. She is survived by her husband Carl, four children: Eric (Sharon), Cynthia, Kurt, and Carl (Barbara), five grandchildren: Megan (Efren), Michael (Miriam), Emma, Carl, and Molly, and one great-grandchild, Avery.
In lieu of flowers please send a donation to the the .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -