1/1
Shirley Weingarten
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Weingarten

Shirley Weingarten, 98, of Foster City, passed away on August 24, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She was surrounded by her family in her final hours and days.

Shirley was born on May 19, 1922 to Louis and Irene Bernstein and grew up among a large extended family in San Francisco. She graduated from Lowell High School and worked for the U.S. Army at Fort Mason during World War II.

She married Lou Weingarten, the love of her life, on December 1, 1951 after just six weeks of courtship. They had two daughters, Debra and Sheri.

She and Lou danced away many nights with their large group of friends and spent weekends with the family on their boat, the Shirl-Lu.

They retired to Foster City, where she played tennis and volunteered with the Peninsula Hospital Auxiliary. Family was her greatest joy.

Shirley is survived by her daughters, Debra Weingarten of San Mateo and Sheri Bade (Paul) of Foster City, and twin grandsons, Jason Bade and Scott Bade. She is predeceased by her husband, Lou, and brother, Bill Bernstein of San Francisco.

At her request, no services were held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Duggan's Serra Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved