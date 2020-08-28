Shirley Weingarten
Shirley Weingarten, 98, of Foster City, passed away on August 24, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She was surrounded by her family in her final hours and days.
Shirley was born on May 19, 1922 to Louis and Irene Bernstein and grew up among a large extended family in San Francisco. She graduated from Lowell High School and worked for the U.S. Army at Fort Mason during World War II.
She married Lou Weingarten, the love of her life, on December 1, 1951 after just six weeks of courtship. They had two daughters, Debra and Sheri.
She and Lou danced away many nights with their large group of friends and spent weekends with the family on their boat, the Shirl-Lu.
They retired to Foster City, where she played tennis and volunteered with the Peninsula Hospital Auxiliary. Family was her greatest joy.
Shirley is survived by her daughters, Debra Weingarten of San Mateo and Sheri Bade (Paul) of Foster City, and twin grandsons, Jason Bade and Scott Bade. She is predeceased by her husband, Lou, and brother, Bill Bernstein of San Francisco.
At her request, no services were held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice
.