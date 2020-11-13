Silvio Anthony Silva-ReJune 20, 1937 - November 07, 2020A Nicaraguan by blood and a San Franciscan at heart, our Dad, Anthony Silva, also known as Silvio, was like no other person we knew in our lifetime. He was born in Managua, Nicaragua to Pablo and Margarita Silva-Re and was the youngest son of seven children. He began his childhood at La Quinta, the family estate where he spent his days swinging from the mango trees.When Dad was seven years old, his family immigrated to San Francisco and he LOVED growing up in the Mission district. Surrounded by the Catholic community at St. Charles Parish, he proudly served as an altar boy and as the Captain of his crossing guard. He was a lifelong learner and always shared his enthusiasm for knowledge with others.Dad married and raised three loving daughters and encouraged them to be fiercely independent. In these early days, Dad bravely spearheaded technology in his profession and pioneered computerized documentation for Marine Terminals. In the late 70s and 80s, he enjoyed reinventing himself by venturing into the restaurant business and later into construction. He was blessed with grandchildren, truly the joy of his life, and Grandpa Papito was the sparkle in each of their lives. In September 2020, Dad became a great grandfather.Dad loved San Francisco, loved Lake Tahoe, loved his family, loved all animals, hated leftovers, and loved his coffee and brandy in the morning. Our Dad had a great interest in photography, architecture, building, western movies, and most of all he loved singing and music! He loved his life and his smile will be missed by many. May his spirit have eternal peace, love, and adventure. He is survived by his sister Virginia and his nieces and nephews, his beloved wife Elisabeth, his stepdaughter Sandi and husband Larry, his daughters Vilma, Patty and Marty, his good-humored son-in-laws David, Mark and Dan who loved him dearly, his beautiful grandchildren Julia and her husband Rob, Matthew and his wife Sadee, Danny, Chelsea and Trevor, and his sweet, little great granddaughter Brooklyn Rose. Dad will forever be in our hearts.