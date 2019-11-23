|
Simon Philip Cohn
Aug 9, 1949 - Nov 21, 2019OAKLAND, California—Simon P. Cohn, MD, MPH, FACMI passed away on Nov 21st, 2019 from glioblastoma multiforme, an aggressive form of brain cancer.
Simon loved to travel and celebrate with family and friends over a glass of wine. He was born on August 9, 1949, in Waukesha, Wisconsin, to Adrian and Barbara Cohn. In 1950 his family moved to California. There, he gained a love for a daily swim and received a BA and MPH from the University of California, Berkeley, and a MD from the University of California, Davis. Simon was an Emergency Physician and national leader in the fields of Electronic Health Records, clinical data/health information and payment policy. Simon's medical informatics interests began in 1984, when, using his personal Apple Macintosh computer, he developed a widely used medical charting application for the Emergency Department.
Following this, he continued working in the field of medical informatics, rising to become the Associate Executive Medical Directory for Health Information and Payment Policy at Kaiser Permanente. In this area, Simon worked on Kaiser's first Clinical Information Systems Strategy, helped implement HIPAA and national medical record standards, and served as chair of the National Committee on Vital and Health Statistics from 2005-2008. He received a great deal of recognition for this work, becoming a Fellow of the American College of Emergency Medicine in 1988; winning a Leadership in Technology Award with his Workgroup on Electronic Data Interchange in 2005 and the President's Award by AMIA; and being named a Distinguished Alumnus of the University of California, Davis School of Medicine in 2011. His life was very much about service and he was deeply proud of his contributions to his community and profession.
After Medical School, he spent two years working with a branch of the US Public Health Service providing healthcare in a coal mining region of North Central West Virginia. During that time, he met the love of his life, Janet. He is survived by her, their two children, Jonathan (Jaimie Baron) and Rebecca, their two grandchildren, Kai and Audrey, his sister, Sara, and many other beloved family, friends, and colleagues. A memorial service will be held in his honor at Temple Sinai in Oakland on Nov 26th at 3PM in Albers Chapel.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 25, 2019