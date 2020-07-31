1/1
Siu Fong "Betty" Siu
"Betty" Siu Fong Siu

"Betty" Siu Fong Siu, 92, of Oakland, CA passed on July 29, 2020.
Betty, the most devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, is survived by sons, Arthur (Donna) and Howard; daughters, Loretta and Edna (Jim); grandchildren, Michael, Gail (Brian), Tony, Nathan (Angela), Courtney (Daniel), Gregory (Charity) and Jordan; and great-grandchildren James, Aeryn and Ronan. She is also survived by family members of her paper sons, Phillip and Wayne.

To see Betty's tribute page, please go to https://www.forevermissed.com/bettysiufong-siu/

In recognition of the pandemic, services will only be held for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers and contributions, the family asks that you carry on Betty's spirit by making a contribution to your favorite charity, having a favorite meal with others in your immediate family or social bubble, and finding ways to live your best life.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
