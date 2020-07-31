"Betty" Siu Fong Siu
"Betty" Siu Fong Siu, 92, of Oakland, CA passed on July 29, 2020.
Betty, the most devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, is survived by sons, Arthur (Donna) and Howard; daughters, Loretta and Edna (Jim); grandchildren, Michael, Gail (Brian), Tony, Nathan (Angela), Courtney (Daniel), Gregory (Charity) and Jordan; and great-grandchildren James, Aeryn and Ronan. She is also survived by family members of her paper sons, Phillip and Wayne.
To see Betty's tribute page, please go to https://www.forevermissed.com/bettysiufong-siu/
In recognition of the pandemic, services will only be held for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers and contributions, the family asks that you carry on Betty's spirit by making a contribution to your favorite charity
, having a favorite meal with others in your immediate family or social bubble, and finding ways to live your best life.