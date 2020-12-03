Sofia Rundle Berk
Sofia Rundle Berk passed from this life to God's care on November 14, 2020.
The daughter of the late Salvador and Sofia Aguilar, Sofi was the beloved wife to Sheldon Berk. She was the loving mother of Chuck (Denise) Rundle and Mark Rundle. She was also the loving grandmother of Christoforo Bernardini, Stephanie (Brett) Demetris, Hayley Rundle and Samantha Rundle. Sofi was also a very proud great grandmother of Rhea Elena and Eedie Jo Demetris. Loving Aunt to Betty Rose Allen.
Although not a native San Franciscan she loved The City just as much as a native. She arrived here from El Salvador at the age of 13, graduated from Lowell High School and later went on to community college to eventually become an X-ray technician in the healthcare field. She married Charles Rundle in 1962 and they raised their boys in San Francisco. After divorcing in 1981 she began a whirlwind life of travel and making friends. In 2008, Sofi married Sheldon Berk, they played golf and traveled the world together. Making their home at the top of Lombard St. Where the wild parrots of San Francisco visited her daily. She was also talented at knitting. She touched many lives with her vivaciousness. Sofi will be best remembered for her authenticity, her generosity and her wonderful sense of humor. There was scarcely a person who knew her that wasn't drawn to her. Sofi leaves behind several nieces and nephews in El Salvador and many friends in the Bay Area. Memorial services and celebration of life will be announced at a later date due to COVID-19.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to your favorite charity
or Sofia's favorite, St Judes Hospital.