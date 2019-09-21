Home

POWERED BY

Services
McAvoy O'Hara
4545 Geary Blvd.
San Francisco, CA 94118
(415) 668-0077
Resources
More Obituaries for Sok Jow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sok Keun Jow

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sok Keun Jow Obituary
Sok Kuen Jow

Sok Kuen Jow, passed away peacefully on Sept. 2, 2019, at the age of 108. Born in 1910 in the village of Dacikan, Guangdong province, China, to Zhao Yi Wei & Huang Rui Jin. Beloved wife of the late Shee Bong Jow. Loving mother of Bock Ho Jow (Aiko), Richard Jow (Elizabeth) and Robert Jow (Cheryl). Grandmother of Rimiko Prior (John), Dennis Jow (Jenny), Stephen Jow (Lynn), Erin Moy (Nick) and the late Ricky Jow. Great Grandmother of 10 and Great Great Grandmother of 4. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, great nieces, great nephews, great great nieces and nephews.
Sok Kuen was the second eldest of 4 siblings. Our father, Shee Bong Jow immigrated to the U.S. in the late 1920's. He returned to China in 1935 to marry Sok Kuen. As a refugee, our mother came to the US in 1941 with five-year old Bock Ho, her first born. She never returned to China. Her two younger sons were born in the U.S.
The viewing is on Sept. 27, 2019, from 6-8pm The Funeral Service will be held on Sept. 28, 2019 at 10:30 AM; (BOTH AT) the Evergreen Mortuary of McAvoy O'Hara Company, 4545 Geary Blvd. at 10th Ave., San Francisco.


logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sok's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McAvoy O'Hara
Download Now