Sok Kuen JowSok Kuen Jow, passed away peacefully on Sept. 2, 2019, at the age of 108. Born in 1910 in the village of Dacikan, Guangdong province, China, to Zhao Yi Wei & Huang Rui Jin. Beloved wife of the late Shee Bong Jow. Loving mother of Bock Ho Jow (Aiko), Richard Jow (Elizabeth) and Robert Jow (Cheryl). Grandmother of Rimiko Prior (John), Dennis Jow (Jenny), Stephen Jow (Lynn), Erin Moy (Nick) and the late Ricky Jow. Great Grandmother of 10 and Great Great Grandmother of 4. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, great nieces, great nephews, great great nieces and nephews.
Sok Kuen was the second eldest of 4 siblings. Our father, Shee Bong Jow immigrated to the U.S. in the late 1920's. He returned to China in 1935 to marry Sok Kuen. As a refugee, our mother came to the US in 1941 with five-year old Bock Ho, her first born. She never returned to China. Her two younger sons were born in the U.S.
The viewing is on Sept. 27, 2019, from 6-8pm The Funeral Service will be held on Sept. 28, 2019 at 10:30 AM; (BOTH AT) the Evergreen Mortuary of McAvoy O'Hara Company, 4545 Geary Blvd. at 10th Ave., San Francisco.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019