Obituary Condolences Flowers Sondra Helene (Cohon) Turow March 5, 1936 - March 8, 2019 Sondra Helene (Cohon) Turow was born March 5,1936 and departed this life on March 8, 2019 after a stroke she experienced on February 15, 2019. She brightened our lives for 83 years.



Sondra, affectionately known to her friends as "Sandy" was the second child born to the late Adeline and Harold Cohon. She grew up in the Carmel Valley, California area in the 30's and 40's enjoying the fellowship of family and friends.



Sandy graduated from high school in 1953 and was a very busy student in many school activities. She attended The University of California – Berkeley, graduating in 1957. After college, Sandy joined Livingston Brothers Department Store and was an assistant buyer for the children's department. It was here that her long career in retail began.



Sandy married Earle Turow in 1963, and with Earle was the co-owner of The San Francisco - Shirt Works, an International fashion company. Sandy traveled the world with Earle for their company developing new business around the globe.



Sandy had several homes during her lifetime and her favorite was in Napa. She and Earle would leave San Francisco each weekend to go up to their home having invited friends from San Francisco and Napa for tennis, swimming and a fabulous gourmet dinner prepared by the lady of the house, Sandy.



Sandy's next chapter in her life took her to Gump's in San Francisco, where she had a long flourishing career as the Director of Corporate Gifts. Following her retirement from Gump's, she wanted to remain active and worked part-time with The Ben Shemano Jewelry Company on Post Street.



Sandy was very active in fund raising for many San Francisco Charities including the and The Susan G .



She was an avid reader and you could count on her to let you know the best books and belonged to book clubs. Sandy took gourmet cooking classes to spice up her entertaining at home and her cocktail and dinner party events were the envy of many. Sandy was a very warm and witty person telling hilarious naughty stories, creating memorable events in the most fun and classic manner. Sandy was also the person everyone could count on to know the latest culinary hot spot in San Francisco.



Sandy is preceded in death by her parents, Adeline and Harold Cohon and her brother Lewis Cohon.



Sandy is survived by a step-son, Joshua Turow, who was 5 years old at the time of her marriage to Earle. Sandy loved being referred to by Josh as his "other mother". She was a Giants fan and enjoyed attending home games with Josh. Sandy was thrilled to witness Josh's marriage to Lynette, just this past July. She is also survived by a multitude of friends that she called her chosen family.



Many wonderful things could be said about Sandy, but words are soon forgotten. She will be remembered by many as a loyal and best friend, a confidant, a friend rich with life experiences and wisdom. Many knew her as an active fund raiser for many charities, generous with her time and always available for her friends. The example that she set for her friends and those around her will forever be with us. Her unwritten words of kindness and good deeds will live long in the minds of those that knew her. The world belongs to those who try to make their dreams come true. Sandy never stopped searching for those dreams and shared in all of her friends struggles and dreams that came true.

Thank you to the doctors and nurses at the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center for the exemplary care Sandy received over the 3 weeks she was in the hospital.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Sandy on Thursday March 14 at the Presidio Golf and Concordia Club located at 8 Presidio Terrace in San Francisco. The Celebration begins at 5:00pm.



