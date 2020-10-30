Sondra Jean Williams (Boyle)

June 7, 1939-October 9, 2020

Sondra was born at home on her grandfather's farm outside of Rising Sun, Maryland. She was the second child of six children born to William James Boyle, and Ellen Shirley (Poist) Boyle. The family moved to a farm in Harford County outside of Havre de Grace.



Sondra attended Havre de Grace High School, but only got as far as the 10th grade when her life took a decided turn. She met and fell in love with William R. Williams, Jr (Bill) who was a senior at Havre de Grace High. They were married on Halloween 1955 and had three children, William R. Williams III in March 1956, Stephen M. Williams in July 1957 and Pamela J. Williams in August 1959.



Sondra returned to school and obtained a scholarship to Harford Junior College and she won a scholarship to Towson State University and eventually graduated with a degree in English from University of Maryland and her master's degree at Johns Hopkins University. After graduation, Sondra taught Junior and Senior English at Aberdeen Senior High School. In 1966, the family moved to Darlington, Maryland and to the farm "Swallowfield."



After Sondra's and Bill's marriage dissolved, she took a job with the Houston Education Association, then worked in Denver and finally accepted a position as the Executive Director of the Great Falls Education Association in Montana in 1974. She moved to California in 1977 to work for the Mt. Diablo Education Association, the California Teachers Association (CTA) and finally in an executive position with the National Education Association(NEA) in Denver.



Sondra was stunningly beautiful (inside and out) and although she never remarried, her life was filled with romance and happiness up until the very end. She traveled the world, skiing, hosting parties, dinners, skydiving, scuba diving, bungee jumping, and zip lining. She visited every continent and never stopped learning and being interested in and excited by the world.



After a routine physical, shockingly, Sondra was diagnosed with advanced cholangiocarcinoma in October 2019. She moved to San Francisco for treatment. She died on October 9, 2020, at peace and grateful for the beautiful and amazing life she had led.



Sondra was predeceased in death by her parents and her older sister Patricia Carr. She is survived by her sisters Barbara Barrow (Harry) of Perryville, Maryland and Beverly Bright (Jack) of Eclectic, Alabama and her brothers Michael Boyle (Cheri) of Boise, Idaho and William J. Boyle (Sally) of New Castle, Delaware and countless cousins, nephews, and nieces; she is also survived by her oldest son Bill and his wife Yasiekaya, their children Alyssa and Nicholas, of Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, her second son Stephen and his wife Margie and their daughter Lauren Sondra of San Francisco; and her daughter Pamela and her husband Joel and son Ryan of Bear Valley, California.



A memorial service for Sondra will be held on Saturday November 21st at 10:30 a.m. at the San Francisco Columbarium. Those who would like to attend in person are welcome, social distancing and safety precautions will be taken at the service. Those who would like to, may also attend remotely and we invite you to contact the family (stevew2619@gmail.com; 415-235-6172) to obtain a Zoom link and information about how to access the remote service.





