Sophia Estela CasinelliEntered into rest on February 5, 2019 Cassinelli for 30 years. Loving mother of John (Evangeline) Cassinelli and the late Anthony Cassinelli. Loving sister of 13 siblings and aunt of Guadalupe Hana.
Friends may visit between 5-8pm, Sunday, Feb. 10th at Garden Chapel, 885 El Camino Real, So.SF where a Vigil Service will be offered at 7pm. Liturgy Service will be held on Mon., Feb. 11, at 10am. Committal at Olivet Memorial Park. Condolences may also be made at www.gardenchapel885.com.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 8, 2019