Home

POWERED BY

Services
Garden Chapel Funeral Directors
885 El Camino Real
South San Francisco, CA 94080
(650) 583-2510
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Garden Chapel Funeral Directors
885 El Camino Real
South San Francisco, CA 94080
View Map
Vigil
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Liturgy
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Garden Chapel Funeral Directors
885 El Camino Real
South San Francisco, CA 94080
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sophia Cassinelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sophia Estela Cassinelli

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sophia Estela Cassinelli Obituary
Sophia Estela Casinelli

Entered into rest on February 5, 2019 Cassinelli for 30 years. Loving mother of John (Evangeline) Cassinelli and the late Anthony Cassinelli. Loving sister of 13 siblings and aunt of Guadalupe Hana.

Friends may visit between 5-8pm, Sunday, Feb. 10th at Garden Chapel, 885 El Camino Real, So.SF where a Vigil Service will be offered at 7pm. Liturgy Service will be held on Mon., Feb. 11, at 10am. Committal at Olivet Memorial Park. Condolences may also be made at www.gardenchapel885.com.



logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Garden Chapel Funeral Directors
Download Now